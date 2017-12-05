Drunk driver turns up to collect uninsured friend from police stop near Leeds

A dim-witted driver surprised police when he called a friend to pick him up from a traffic stop - only for his pal to turn up DRUNK.

The first offender was stopped by officers on the M1 near Ossett on Tuesday afternoon, when his vehicle was found to have no insurance.

Needing a lift home and with his car seized, cops allowed the stranded driver to phone a friend to collect him.

But the officers from West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit couldn't believe their luck when the second man arrived at the scene - over the legal drink drive limit and driving another uninsured vehicle.

The helpful friend found himself under arrest.