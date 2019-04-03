Drivers told: watch where you park cars

Drivers are being reminded to take extra care when parking to avoid legal trouble and hefty fines.

A team of experts behind motoring giant LeaseCar.uk have compiled a list of prohibited parking spots around the UK, so drivers can stay on the right side of the law:

Double yellow lines - Two yellow lines mean parking and waiting is not permitted at any time, and they can either be painted on the road or the kerb. Loading and unloading may be permitted under some circumstances if continuous and not during peak hours, unless there are specific restrictions in place which are identified by either signage or yellow kerb-dashes. The fine is usually £70 but is reduced in half if paid within 14 days, but this does depend on the local authority.

Yellow zig-zag lines - Often found outside schools, hospitals and police stations, these are used to indicate the length of road where stopping is prohibited. A sign may also be present indicating a mandatory prohibition of stopping during these times show. Double red lines - Two red lines painted on the kerb or road state that drivers must not stop at any time, unless a licensed taxi or blue badge holder who can drop off/pick up passengers only.

Clearway - A sign with red cross over a blue background indicates a clearway, which means stopping is prohibited at all times. Dropping off/ picking up passengers is also prohibited even for licensed taxis and blue badge holders. These restrictions apply 24 hours a day.

Taxi bays - Only licensed public taxis are permitted to park in these bays. Private taxis must adhere to the rules for other motorists and are not allowed to use the bays. If parked without authorization, a fixed penalty may be given.

Cycle lane - Cars and lorries parking in cycle lanes force cyclists to put themselves in danger. At no times must a car be driven or parked on a cycle route when the cycle lane is made up of a solid white lane.