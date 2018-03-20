Drivers face delays during M62 overnight closures

DRIVERS face delays during roadworks on the M62 and M1 in West Yorkshire this week.

Highways England said the eastbound carriageway of the M62 from junction 30 for Wakefield/Rothwell to junction 31 for Castleford/Normanton will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Wednesday March 21.

The eastbound M62 carriageway will be fully closed overnight from junction 31 to junction 32 for Pontefract on Sunday March 25.

The westbound M62 carriageway will be fully closed overnight from junction 31 to junction 30 every night this week up to and including Friday.

The closures, which are for resurfacing work, will take place between 8pm and 6am. Drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

And The northbound entry slip road to the M1 at junction 40 for Ossett will be closed between 8pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday for technology work. The northbound exit slip road at junction 41 of the M1 will be fully closed from 8pm tonight (Tuesday March 20) until 6am on Wednesday.