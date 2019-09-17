Drink driver caught after police chase in Leeds and Wakefield said: 'I'm sorry for being a d***'

A DRINK driver told officers 'I'm sorry for being a d***' when he was caught hiding under a bed at his father's house after a police chase.

James Taylor, 35, took his father's van without his permission and drove it to a friend's house where he drank alcohol, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The court heard Taylor, of Batley Road, Wakefield, lives with his father and took his Renault Kangoo van on March 24.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, said at around 12.30am the following morning, police tried to stop the Kangoo on the A650 at Morley.

Taylor failed to stop and drove at 60 mph over speed bumps in a 20mph zone on Rein Road at Tingley.

Taylor drove through red traffic lights at the junction of Rein Road and Dewsbury Road and went through the junction of Dewsbury Road and Syke Road without slowing down.

He drove on to Baghill Road, Batley Road and School Street before turning right on to Hey Back Lane at Woodkirk.

Police lost sight of the van briefly but spotted it parked outside Taylor's father's house.

Mr Ahmed said police found Taylor underneath an upturned bed in one of the bedrooms, adding: "His immediate response was 'I'm sorry for being a d***.'"

Taylor was breathalysed and had 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Taylor admitted aggravated vehicle taking, drink driving and driving without insurance.

He has 17 previous convictions for 32 offences including aggravated vehicle taking, battery, failing to stop after an accident and theft from a motor vehicle.

A probation officer told the court Taylor "panicked" when police asked him to stop, adding: "He acts as if he is much younger than his age."

The court heard Taylor's partner is expecting their third child.

Mitigating, Andrew Pettersen said one of Taylor's brother took his own life last year and his (Taylor's partner) had suffered a miscarriage at around the same time

Jailing Taylor for six months, Judge Tom Bayliss QC told him: "Driving in this manner puts other road users and police in serious danger.

"The courts - when dealing with those who drive to escape police in the way you did - must impose prison sentences to bring it home to you and other drivers that such behaviour will not be tolerated."

Taylor was banned from driving for two-years-and-three-months.