Discover the delights of over 120 gins at Wakefield festival

Wakefield is getting ready to welcome the Gin Society to the city for the very first time for an unforgettable gin experience.

Visitors to the festival at Unity Hall will be able to discover the delights of over 120 gins, sample what’s on offer at the tasting station, enjoy a drink at the prosecco cocktail bar and find out the secrets of gin from visiting distillers.

The festival will be held on Friday, October 5 from 6pm-10.30pm, Saturday, October 6 afternoon session from noon to 4.30pm and evening session from 6pm-10.30pm.

The early bird rate is £8.50 plus booking fee and tickets are limited.

Tickets include entrance to the festival, a gin glass, booklet of notes to guide you through the festival, a pen and access to the masterclasses.

For more information and to book tickets, click here