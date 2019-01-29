Delays to trains as all lines blocked between Wakefield and Doncaster

Delays to train services are expected today as a points failure has led to line closures on the Wakefield to Doncaster line.

All lines have reopened after an earlier points failure, but National Rail have warned that customers may still experience delays and disruption as normal service resumes.

According to the National Rail website, an earlier points failure between Sandal & Agbrigg and Fitzwilliam meant that all lines were blocked.

Train services running between Wakefield Westgate and Sheffield/Doncaster may be delayed or cancelled as services return to normal schedule.

Disruption is expected until 2pm today.

London North Eastern Rail warned travellers to expect delays of up to 30 minutes.

