Delays are expected on a main road in and out of Wakefield due to a burst water pipe.

Wakefield Council have warned motorists that a lane closure is likely to cause delays, especially in the morning, on Denby Dale Road inbound, near to Monkton Road Industrial Estate.

The authority said Yorkshire Water were working to repair the water main.

Northern Gas Networks also began gas repair work on that stretch of the road today.

The gas roadworks are scheduled to last until January 29.