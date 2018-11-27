Dedicate lantern for Pontefract Prince of Wales Hospice appeal

The Prince of Wales Hospice has teamed up with RWE Ferrybridge to offer special lantern dedications for businesses and individuals who donate £100 or more to the annual Light Up a Life Appeal.

The lanterns, which were a big hit with supporters last year, will be lit at the Light up a Life service in the Halfpenny Lane hospice gardens on Thursday, December 13. The lanterns have been donated by RWE Ferrybridge and can be dedicated in memory of a loved one before being taken home by sponsors.

Anne Giblin, hospice supporter care officer, said: “The lanterns were really popular last year, and were on display underneath the hospice heart in the garden. Each lantern carries a dedication and can be taken home after the service, or collected from reception over the Christmas period. It is lovely for supporters to have something to take home with them as a lasting keepsake.”

You can celebrate the life of your loved one by dedicating a light in their memory with a donation of any amount.

Only donations of £100 or more will have a lantern dedicated to their loved one. Simply visit www.pwh.org.uk/light or call 01977 708868 to take part.

You will then receive a Light up a Life card bearing the name of your loved one and your dedication will appear in the hospice Book of Lights, which will be available to view at all of the Light up a Life services of remembrance.

Dedications will also appear in the Pontefract and Castleford Express and the Hemsworth and South Elmsall Express.