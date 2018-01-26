Decision over Wakefield 'nightclub' takeaway's licence has been postponed

A meeting to determine whether a takeaway could be stripped of its licence for 'playing loud music' has been postponed.

Wakefield Council confirmed that a meeting of its licensing sub-committee this morning, to discuss the licence of Shalamar takeaway on Westgate in Wakefield, had been deferred.

It has not yet given a reason why this is the case.

A video of people dancing and partying inside the takeaway went viral after it was shared on the internet in May 2015.

The takeaway's licence was due to be discussed this morning, after police applied for it to be reviewed and revoked over "a continued failure to support the prevention of crime and disorder".

The takeaway has a late night refreshment licence, allowing it to operate between 11pm and 5am from Monday to Sunday.

In a report to the meeting, police said: "The premise working practice is to remain open over the weekend period utilising these full hours, which results in large numbers of the public remaining in the city centre beyond 6am in an intoxicated state."

They claim the takeaway has been playing loud music for several years, despite not being licensed for regulated entertainment.

The document states: "The premises operating in this fashion has resulted in it operating more as a nightclub than a late night refreshment venue, resulting in a poor dispersal of intoxicated persons from the city after licensed premises have closed. This then leads to incidents of violent crime and anti-social behaviour occurring."

Police placed the takeaway on an action plan on June 9 last year, banning it from playing music between 11pm and 8am.

The plan also required Security Industry Authority door staff to be introduced between 2am and 5am on Fridays and Saturdays and staff to encourage customers to leave once they had bought food.

Licensing officers attended on September 29. In their report, police say: "It was clear to officers upon this visit that the action plan had not been complied with in any way, with the licence holder Mr [Hukam] Rasool showing a total disregard to the promotion of the licensing objectives and his clear unwillingness to work with the responsible authorities."

They are calling for the takeaway's licence to be revoked.