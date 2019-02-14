Crossing borders with your dog after Brexit

If I am staying in pet friendly accommodation in the Republic of Ireland after Brexit will I still be able to take my dog across the border from Northern Ireland?

A. The answer to this all depends on whether we leave the EU with or without a deal and when you want to travel.

Pet passports won't be valid with a no deal Brexit

At the minute, you are supposed to have a pet passport for your dog if they’re travelling from the UK to the EU and vice versa, although it is my understanding that there are no checks on pets crossing the Republic or Ireland and Northern Ireland border at the minute.

Pet passports list the different treatments your pet has had and ensures they are microchipped and up to date with their rabies vaccine.

The passport means your pooch won't have to go into quarantine on arrival.

If the UK leaves without a deal, then the rules will change and pet passports issued in the UK would no longer be valid.

In this case, pet owners would need to get a health certificate - and the bad news is, this will take at least four months. Your dog will need a rabies vaccine with blood samples (to be sent to an EU-approved laboratory) taken 30 days after the jab. You will then have to wait three months after the samples come back clear to get the health certificate.

The best thing to do is contact your vet for the latest advice four months before you hope to travel.