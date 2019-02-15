Wakefield police to hold public meeting after Outwood Memorial Hall burglary

Police have pledged to hold a public meeting in Wakefield after a break-in at Outwood Memorial Hall.

The Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team today said it would like to speak to anyone who has information about a burglary at the facility, which took place between Christmas Eve and December 27 last year.

Vandals smashed windows, threw paint and destroyed Christmas decorations in the raid on the Victoria Street hall.

Hundreds of pounds of property was damaged or stolen, including Hi-Fi sets, a CCTV camera and hard drive, and a wheelchair used by the Outwood Stroke Club, which helps stroke survivors.

Cabinets containing materials belonging to the groups who use the hall were also forced open, and items stolen from inside.

Police said it caused "understandable anger" in Outwood.

Some of the stolen property was discovered in black bin bags in Annie Street, Wakefield, yesterday by members of the public.

Officers have been speaking with committee members at the hall about improving security and the offence remains under investigation.

Inspector Helen Brear of the Wakefield North NPT, said: “The break-in and vandalism at the Outwood Memorial Hall was a frankly despicable act against a community facility and it has quite rightly caused real outrage.

“Property has now been recovered and I will be seeking to speak with the committee at the Memorial Hall and arrange a public meeting regarding what has taken place and police enquiries so far.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information about the break-in or who may have heard rumour of persons responsible for the break-in and vandalism to contact us.

“Also, anyone who has information about property being abandoned in Annie Street, Wakefield between February 12 and 13 to get in touch.

“Information can be given to the Wakefield Central NPT on 101 or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”