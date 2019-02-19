This is why West Yorkshire Police has been nominated at tonight's British Muslim Awards

West Yorkshire Police has been nominated in two categories at this year's British Muslim Awards.

The awards, which take place at The Bradford Hotel in Bradford tonight, recognise a wide range of achievements and the role of British Muslims in society.

Also in news: Yorkshire paramedics locked themselves in house as ambulance damaged in "frightening" attack



West Yorkshire Police is nominated in the Diversity Champion of the Year category, while PC Fiz Ahmed is nominated in the Mohammed Sarwar Services award category.

Representing the force at the event will be PC Ahmed, Emma Walton, Sophia Ghafoor and Nadeem Khan.

Assistant Chief Constable Angela Williams said: "West Yorkshire Police is proud to have been recognised at the 7th annual British Muslim awards.

"As a force we are working extremely hard to ensure that we are representative of the communities we serve.

"We have Positive Action Ambassadors and Community Engagement Officers actively working to improve black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) representation - one of whom is PC Fiz Ahmed who works in Bradford. For the last few months PC Ahmed has trialled a new uniform for women, which is designed not to show the female form.

"PC Ahmed has had some really positive feedback from the local community and from her work in the trial I hope that this uniform will encourage people from underrepresented groups to consider a career in policing."

Read more: New West Yorkshire Police uniform designed for Muslim women



West Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner said the nominations were indicative of the continued emphasis which the force and his office placed upon aspects of diversity.

Mark Burns-Williamson said: "I would like to congratulate all those who have been recognised in carrying out important initiatives like this.

"A great deal of work continues to take place, ensuring that every opportunity is taken to engage and further improve upon the public’s experience.

"In particular, I have supported the work around recruitment that is actively encouraging diversity across West Yorkshire and the workforce, but know there is always more to do.

"It is resulting in an organisation which is increasingly accessible to under-represented groups and better reflects the communities we all serve."