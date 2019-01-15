Police thank public as missing Pontefract man found

Police in West Yorkshire say they have found a missing man from Pontefract after conducting searches throughout the night.

David Sidebottom, 44, had been reported missing at around 10.30pm on Monday.

An appeal for information on his whereabouts was issued as officers continued efforts to trace him.

Issuing an update, the force said: "David Sidebottom, who was subject to an earlier missing person's appeal has been found.

"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal."

