Police are searching for this woman last seen outside Wakefield Girls School

The family of a missing woman last seen outside a Wakefield school are said to be "very concerned" for her welfare as police searches continue.

The last known sighting of Frances Patnaik was outside Wakefield Girls School this morning, West Yorkshire Police said.

The 55-year-old was driving a blue Honda Jazz SE at the time.

Appealing for information on her whereabouts, a spokesman said: "Police and family are very concerned for her welfare."

Frances is described as white and 5ft 5in, with dark, short, curly hair.

She talks with a Cornish accent and was wearing a dark purple coat, grey trousers and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Frances or knows her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the force website, quoting log 555 of 11 January.