Man's body found in Castleford
Police are guarding a street at Smawthorne Avenue, Castleford after receiving a report at 5.15pm yesterday (Sunday) that a man had been found dead.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 1:08 pm
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The man, who is believed to be in his thirties, was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Enquiries are ongoing into the death, which is being treated as unexplained at this time.
"A scene remains in place this morning and patrols of the area have been increased."