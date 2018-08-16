Flytipper who advertised on Facebook fined over £1K

A man who advertised an illegal waste disposal service on Facebook has been ordered to pay £1,055 after being caught fly-tipping.

Tylor Price, 19, of Royds Avenue, Castleford, dumped household items, including a mattress and dozens of bags of rubbish, near to the river bank on Stocking Lane, Knottingley.

He was spotted by a member of the public who reported it to Wakefield Council, which then launched an investigation, leading to a prosecution.

At Leeds Magistrates’ Court, Price admitted to four counts of fly-tipping and for failing to keep notes for controlled waste collected from customers.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work, and to pay £475 in costs, £500 in compensation and £80 in victim surcharge costs.

Residents are being reminded they also have a responsibility when handing over their waste to ensure the person taking it away has a license to dispose of their items.

Under the law they can also be fined or taken to court if they hand waste to an unregistered trader who disposes of it illegally.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Environment and Communities at Wakefield Council said: “Fly-tipping is a serious, criminal offence that costs councils vast amounts of money to clean-up.

“We do not tolerate this behaviour and we will take action against those responsible. It is a blight on our communities and we will use every tool available to identify and take action against those responsible.

“There are plenty of options for people to legally and safely dispose of their waste. Be careful who takes your waste away – as it’s the responsibility of all residents to check they are doing so in the right way and that it is legal.”

People can report the fly-tippers by calling 0345 8506 506 or on the council’s website, please provide as much detail as possible.

If you witness a crime being committed then call 999.

Residents can dispose of their waste legally by:

·Taking it to one of the Council’s household waste recycling centres

·Taking it to a charity

·Booking a bulky waste collection on the council’s website

·By using a registered waste carrier – check by visiting the Environment Agency website or call 0870 8 506 506.

For more information visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/flytipping