Burglary at hearing aid shop in Wakefield city centre

POLICE are investigating a burglary at a hearing aid shop in Wakefield city centre.

Officers were called to reports of a break in at Amplifon on Cross Street just before 7am today. (Thurs Jan 31)

Burglary at Amplifon in Wakefield city centre on January 29 2019

The front glass door to the shop has been smashed.

Crime scene investigators were at the scene this morning.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman, said: "Police were called at 6.52am this morning to reports of a burglary at a business premises on Cross Street in Wakefield.

"It happened sometime between 3pm yesterday (Weds Jan 30) and 7am this morning. Enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 180 of January 31."