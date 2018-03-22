BREAKING: Murder investigation launched in Castleford

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after the death of a 62-year-old woman in Castleford.

Police were called to an address on Ambleside Road in the town just before 8.40pm last Wedneday (March 14) after a report that two people had been seriously injured.

The woman, Diane Jones, and a 59-year-old man were taken to hospital for urgent treatment.

She died of her injuries at the weekend. The 59-year-old man is recovering from his injuries.

A 42-year-old man was arrested at the time in connection with the incident.

He remains in police custody and enquiries remain ongoing.