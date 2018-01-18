Appeal to find French bulldogs after burglary at Pontefract home

A pair of French bulldogs have gone missing after a burglary at a home in Pontefract.

Police have asked people "to be on the lookout" for the two dogs, who have gone missing from a property in Pontefract Road.

They have appealed who spot the dogs to get in touch.

Bella, four, is white with tan and black patches, while Max, five, is also white but with black patches.

Both dogs are micro-chipped and "very friendly", police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime number 13180029463.