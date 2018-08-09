Appeal for vigilance after thugs target business twice in two months

A woman has appealed for people to be vigilant after thugs targeted her business twice in just two months.

Vandals first struck in May when they set fire to Angela Kuszyk’s Ford Transit van that she uses for her Tumble Tots business, which offers gymnastic pre-school sessions for young children and toddlers.

Dumping of waste at controversial tip could end in the next five years

Now she has been targeted a second time, as thieves stole her new Volkswagen Crafter van and all of her bespoke gymnastics equipment that she replaced.

Mrs Kuszyk, of Carlton, Rothwell, said: “I was really shocked that it happened. My little boy was the first one to smell the smoke when the van was set on fire.

“I couldn’t believe it happened in our street, it isn’t a place you would expect it.”

Warning issued over the foods that can send drivers over the drink-drive limit

It is believed that vandals set fire to a towel inside the Transit van when it was parked in Carlton in May, damaging her equipment and rendering it useless.

Thieves then stole the mum-of-two’s replacement van – including new mats and climbing frames inside – near Nateby Rise, Carlton, some time between 7.15pm on July 21 and 8pm on July 22.

“The second time we could not believe it had happened again – just as I had sorted myself out and got back on track,” Mrs Kuszyk, 39, said.

“I was devastated, really.”

Number of drink-drive casualties hit four-year high

Her Tumble Tots Wakefield firm offers sessions in south Leeds and across Wakefield, including classes in Oulton, Wrenthorpe, Crofton and Pontefract.

Mrs Kuszyk added: “The equipment is really brightly-coloured and branded, please be vigilant if you spot it.”

Anyone with information, or who is offered the equipment, is asked to call police on 101.