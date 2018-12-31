Akita dog bit woman and killed her dog in Castleford

POLICE in Castleford are appealing for the public’s help to identify the owner of a dog that attacked another dog and its owner.

The victim was walking her two dogs on Watling Road just after 11am today (Mon Dec 31) when a large, beige-coloured Akita dog attacked one of her dogs and bit two of the victim’s fingers.

Police attended and seized the Akita dog.

The victim’s dog was taken to a vets where it later died.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers have spoken to a number of people at the scene but as yet the Akita’s owner has not been identified.

"Anyone with information which could help the police enquiries into this incident is asked to call Wakefield district police via 101, quoting crime reference 13180653311."