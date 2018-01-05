Council spent £180,000 on festive lights

Town hall bosses proved they were not scrooges this Christmas by spending more than £180,000 on festive lights and decorations.

Wakefield was among Yorkshire councils which collectively forked out almost £1.7m on lights and switch-on events during 2017, according to figures released under freedom of information rules.

The council’s bill of £182,828 this year was slightly down on the £184,925 spent in 2016.

Figures show the cost to Wakefield Council was supplemented by £20,000 Towards new LED lights for Castleford by local company Really Useful Products.

Last year, sweets company Haribo invested £40,000 in new lights in Pontefract, where it is based.

Corporate Director for regeneration and economic growth at Wakefield Council, Andy Wallhead, said: “This approach has worked well and next year and we hope to work with a partner to support new lights in Wakefield city centre.”

The highest spend on lights and decorations was in Yorkshire’s biggest city, Leeds, which spent £573,441, a six per cent reduction from 2016, when it spent £609,076.

The city’s lights switch-on cost £76,134.