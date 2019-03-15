Community stadium abandoned? Wakefield Trinity set to stay at Belle Vue as support for Newmarket move is pulled

Long-standing plans for Wakefield Trinity to relocate to a new home in a 12,000 seater community stadium appear to have been abandoned.

Wakefield Council said earlier this week it was still hoping that the Super League club would eventually move to land on Newmarket Lane, where planning permission was granted back in 2012 for a new ground.

Land at Newmarket Lane where the stadium was supposed to be built.

Its development, which was expected to have been completed by the firm Yorkcourt, subsequently didn't happen.

On Wednesday, the authority said that they were giving Trinity a £3.15m loan to buy their current Belle Vue ground, which will now be refurbished to meet new standards.

Deputy council leader Denise Jeffery said in a statement that the authority was "committed to working with the club to support the development of a community stadium".

It was believed she was referring to the Newmarket Lane site, over which talks with Yorkcourt were still recently taking place.

Wakefield Trinity is now set to stay at Belle Vue, which will be redeveloped to meet new RFL standards.

But the authority has now said that Coun Jeffery was actually referring to improvements of Belle Vue, where the club is now expected to stay.

A spokesman for the council said: "The proposed development at Newmarket is no longer the preferred option for the club once this land deal goes through."

Wakefield Trinity and Yorkcourt have both been contacted for comment.