Collision causes M62 traffic disruption

Traffic tailbacks have occurred on the M62 after what is thought to have been a minor collision.

Emergency services were called to the eastbound carriageway of the motorway close to the M621 and M1 near Lofthouse this afternoon.

A lane closure was in place shortly after 3pm.

West Yorkshire Police said it is believed that a collision occurred, possibly between two vehicles, but that nobody is thought to be hurt.

Bus company Arriva Yorkshire said the disruption could mean delays on its 187, 188, 189 services.