College hails model apprentices

Apprentices and employers from across the district have been lauded at an awards ceremony.

Their efforts and achievements were recognised at Wakefield College’s annual Apprenticeships Awards ceremony last week.

The awards’ night was held at The National Coal Mining Museum. Business leaders and dignitaries were joined by senior college staff to celebrate success stories.

The annual ceremony kicked off a week of activities at Wakefield College to coincide with National Apprenticeships Week, recognising those who have shown hard work and commitment, both in their college work and in their workplace.

Businesses that provide apprentices with exceptional support and mentoring were also acknowledged at the ceremony.

The event was attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of Wakefield Councillor Kevin Barker and Kirsty Barker, families, Wakefield College executive director, Joanne Taylor, and nominees.

Joanne Taylor said. “Our third annual Apprenticeships Awards ceremony was another successful event and the perfect opportunity to recognise the outstanding contribution apprentices and employers are making to the local economy.”

The winner of the Level 2 Apprentice of the Year was Sophie Gladwell, while Small Employer of the Year was PHL Plastering

Level 3 Apprentice of the Year, for those aged 19 plus, went to Laura Mitchell and William Colyer.

The award for New Employer of the Year was presented to Beaumont Legal, while Jason White was named Wakefield College Apprentice of the Year.

The Large Employer of the Year was Unilever UK Ltd and the Higher Apprentice of the Year was Jamie Threlfall.

Level 2 Apprentice of the Year for those aged 19 plus was presented to Bradley Smith.

The winner of the Level 3 Apprentice of the Year in the 16 to 18 age group was Shauna Danby from Airedale Dental practise. Shauna was described by her employer as “an excellent example of an apprentice who is enthusiastic about her learning”. She joined the practise with no experience or specific work skills but has fast become an asset to the organisation undertaking any given task. She is a good communicator with colleagues and patients alike.