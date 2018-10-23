Closed down South Hiendley school was 'fully ablaze' in fire

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a former school in South Hiendley yesterday evening.

Six fire engines, including teams from Wakefield, Normanton, Pontefract, Featherstone, South Kirkby and Leeds, were called to the blaze at the former Highwell School on Highwell Hill Lane at 5.15pm on Monday October 22.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the single-storey building was fully ablaze.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the incident.

The school was previously known at Felkirk School and the building was closed in summer 2015 when its last remaining classes were moved to a site in Pontefract.