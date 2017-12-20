Christmas ready-rolled icing recalled over contamination with marzipan

Christmas cake bakers have been warned a brand of ready rolled icing may contain undeclared almonds which could pose a health risk to nut allergy sufferers.

Dr Oetker has withdrawn a batch of its Ready Rolled Regal Ice White because a small number of packs were mistakenly filled with ready rolled marzipan.

The German firm said it was concerned some customers may "be disappointed as it is not the product expected" and packs were marked warning it may contain nuts it was.

But as it contains ground almonds it could pose a health risk to anyone with a nut allergy.

The 450g packs costing £4 are sold in ASDA, Sainsbury's, Shoprite and Tesco stores and have a best before code 12 October 2018.

The company said: "Dr Oetker is recalling this batch of its Ready Rolled Icing.

"We are concerned that consumers will be disappointed as it is not the product expected, and whilst the packaging is clearly marked 'may contain nuts (almonds),' the product is not suitable for anyone suffering from a nut allergy.

"If you have purchased a pack of Ready Rolled Regal Ice with the best before code 12.10.18 and you have an allergy to nuts, please return it to the store you purchased it from for a refund.

"No other Best Before Dates or Dr Oetker products are affected."

"This means the product poses a health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts (almonds).

