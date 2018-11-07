Christmas light switch ons in Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract

Lights will soon be shining across the Wakefield district as the Christmas season approaches.

Wakefield Council has announced the details for the festive light switch-ons and special seasonal markets in the city as well as in Castleford and Pontefract.

The Wakefield Christmas lights will be switched on by Wakefield Trinity Rugby Club, and local councillors on Friday, November 16 at 6pm in the precinct. Ridings FM will be hosting live entertainment from local musicians Mickey Johnson, Simon Walker and The Wakefield Singing Mums, and there will be donkey rides and an animatronic reindeer, all from 4pm.

A Christmas-themed market will be open throughout the day from 10am. Families can visit Santa for free in his snow globe grotto from 1pm and there will be funfair rides in the Bull Ring from noon.

In Pontefract, local councillors will be joined by the Haribo Bear on Monday, November 19 at 6pm in the market place. A Christmas market will run throughout the day from 10am, there will also be funfair rides and live entertainment including Saint Giles Panto, Scott Phoenix, Lindsey Brian and Pro Dance Group from 4pm.

The Castleford Tigers Rugby Club will be switching on the Castleford town centre lights on Tuesday, November 20 at 6pm. They will be joined by hosts Ridings FM, local councillors and community groups and there will be live entertainment from Lock Lane dance group, Mickey Johnson, Mark Stringer and Civic Centre Panto Sleeping Beauty from 4pm.

A Christmas market will also run throughout the day from 10am.

For more information visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/Christmas.