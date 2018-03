Former residents of a children’s home are being invited to a reunion next month.

Those who lived at the now-demolished Eastwell Lodge Children’s home on Carleton’s Moor Lane have been holding annual get-togethers since 2007, with 100-plus people often attending.

The next reunion will be at the Prince of Wales Working Men’s Club on Ferrybridge Road, Pontefract, on Saturday, April 21 at 7pm.

For details email carletonhomes@aol.com