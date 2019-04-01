Children's care homes rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

Two children's care homes, run by Wakefield council, have been awarded the top rating of 'outstanding' by Ofsted.

York Villas, in Normanton and Wakefield’s Wasdale Resource Centre, look after children and young people with a range of learning and physical disabilities.

They were graded as outstanding in all three key areas: effectiveness of leaders and managers, overall experiences of the children and how well they are helped and protected.

In the report published last week, Ofsted inspectors said: "The actions of the children’s homes contribute to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people."

Staff and management at York Villas were praised for going ‘the extra mile’ and being ‘strong advocates’ for the children and young people.

The Wasdale Resource Centre was judged as 'exceptional' by inspectors, who highlighted the achievements of the children and young people who ‘really surpass expectations, such as those who achieve Duke of Edinburgh bronze awards’.

Dacre Children's Home was the third council run children's home to be inspected, and received an overall rating of 'good'.

One child told inspectors: "It's like we are one big team, one big family."

Merran McRae, chief executive of Wakefield Council, visited the Wasdale Resource Centre to thank the staff and meet the young residents.

She said: “We are delighted to achieve the highest rating available from Ofsted.

"I’ve seen first-hand the incredible work our staff put in each day and the joy of the children and young people who live here. I’d like to thank them.

“Ofsted have recognised the hard work, dedication and professionalism of our staff and leadership without whom none of this would have happened.

“As a council we strive for excellence and we are committed to supporting the service to uphold these standards and ensure the children we care for continue to receive the support they need to excel and achieve their potential.”