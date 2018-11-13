Child spends more than £6,000 on council credit card

A child in care spent thousands of pounds on a council credit card after it came to be in their possession.

The youngster, who was in a children's home belonging to Wakefield Council at the time, bought items and services totalling £6,221, though it is not clear how they managed to get hold of the card.

The value of fraud committee against the council over the last 18 months stacks up to more than 383,000

The incident is one of 112 confirmed cases of fraud committed against the local authority since April 2017, though only six have resulted in prosecutions leading to guilty verdicts in court.

In one case, more than £1,000 of taxpayers' money was claimed on behalf of a pensioner who had died.

Huge quantities of public cash have also been fraudulently lost through the misuse of disabled blue badges, housing benefit fraud and dodging council tax.

A report going before the council's audit committee next week says that a total of 39 cases were linked to serious organised crime.

Most of these were related to bank mandate fraud, where an individual is scammed into paying someone pretending to be from an organisation such as a utility or mobile phone company.

All were referred to Action Fraud, the national reporting centre for crimes of this nature.

A total of 11 cases related to council employees.

One worker was sacked after they were found to have given false information during their recruitment process. A further two were given oral warnings after whistleblowers alerted bosses that they were not working their contracted hours.

Since April this year, three staff have all been accused of stealing equipment belonging to the local authority.

Two resigned before the end of investigations into their conduct, though they would have been dismissed. The other investigation is still ongoing.

The total value of all the frauds committed against the council amounts to more than £383,000.

Wakefield Council were contacted for comment.

In numbers

112 confirmed cases of fraud committed against Wakefield Council since April 2017

Further 31 cases currently being investigated

6 cases have resulted in guilty verdicts after court prosecutions

29 cases related to blue badge misuse - the most common kind of fraud against the local authority

20 cases related to council tax and housing benefit fraud

£6,221 spent by child on a council credit card

£383,453 - the value of all frauds committed against the council since April 2017.

11 cases related to council staff