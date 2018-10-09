Castleford town centre street closed amid reports of collision at bus station

POLICE have closed Albion Street in Castleford town centre tonight as officers investigate reports of a road traffic collision at the bus station.

West Yorkshire Police Wakefield tweeted just after 9pm tonight (Tues Oct 9): "Police incident. Please avoid Albion Street Castleford. The road is closed by the bus station. Traffic is being diverted down Wilson Street and Wood Street. Thank you for your assistance."

Inspector Paul Rushton of West Yorkshire Police, told the YEP: "Officers are curently in attendance at the bus station investigating reports of a road traffic collision and further updates will follow."