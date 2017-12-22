Castleford Tigers spread festive cheer and support those in need

Castleford Tigers and their fans have been helping others this Christmas time.

The team visited patients at Pontefract’s Prince of Wales Hospice to spread festive cheer last week. As well as mingling at the Christmas party, the lads also built marquees for the Hospice’s Light Up a Life service.

Tigers player, Jake Webster said: “I was in the day unit, we’ve been playing games, a few quizzes, a bit of bingo, mingling with the patients that are in and really just trying to spread some Christmas joy.

“I’ve been down here a few times and there’s nothing but smiles on their faces. It’s great to get down here and do what we can to help out. It’s something that we really like to do.”

The squad have also been collecting donations to support local food banks for the fourth year in a row.

They have been urging fans to drop off food items and toiletries at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle to support people in need.

This week, the donations were taken to Smawthorne Community Church Food Bank in Castleford and The Well Project Food Bank in Normanton.

Tigers CEO Steve Gill said: “It really is overwhelming to see how our fans pull together to help those in need each year. Year on year we’ve been able to deliver even more donations

“Christmas is an amazing time of year to spend with friends and family. During the festive period we realise just how fortunate we are. In recent years our fans have made a real difference to local people in our area who aren’t so fortunate.”