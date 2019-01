A Wakefield primary school has been forced to close after a burst water main flooded a classroom.

St. Joseph's Catholic Primary School, on Pontefract Road, Castleford, is closed to pupils today after the flood caused a fire alarm to go off.

The school is considered unsafe for pupils until the fire alarm can be reset.

Contact the school on 01977 555780.

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for updates as they become available.