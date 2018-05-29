Carphone Warehouse set to close 92 stores

Carphone Warehouse have announced that 92 stores will close because of falling profits.

Although which stores will shut has not been revealed, the district has several, including two in Wakefield city centre (The Ridings and Trinity Walk) and one at Castleford’s Junction 32.

The company admits it is struggling to get to grips with changing consumer habits, with many holding on to older devices for longer and going “Sim-only”, which have affected the group’s performance.

However, the firm insisted that no jobs will be lost as staff will be offered the chance to move to larger outlets nearby.

It is the latest blow for high street firms across Britain, with Toys R Us closing, with others such as M&S, Mothercare and New Look looking to reduce their store numbers.