Car-door handle opportunist thieves warning from police

Police have warned motorists to ensure their vehicles are secure because of opportunists trying car door handles.
It was reported over the weekend that there was an attempt to steal items from cars in the Kirkhamgate area.
People who suspect that items may have been taken, no matter how small, are being asked to call police on 101.
The police say they have arrested several suspects with property they can’t account for.
