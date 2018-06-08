Cancer survivors will saddle up for world’s toughest race

A cancer survivor is gearing up to take on the world’s toughest bike race which will see him cycle more than 3,000 miles in just seven days.

Kevin Musgrave, 51, from Wakefield has beaten the illness twice since 2009 and was given a cycling training programme to help him keep his fitness up during intense chemotherapy.

Kevin Musgrave, from Wakefield, who is competing in the Race Across America.

But while he has now been given the all-clear, his love for cycling has blossomed and he will joined by three teammates, who are also all former cancer patients, as they compete in the Race Across America next week.

Calling themselves Team CFC (Cyclists Fighting Cancer - a registered charity), they are hoping to raise £250,000 to support children living with the illness.

Dad-of-three Kevin said: “It’s going to be massive, it’s reported as being the hardest sporting event in the world. It’s been compared to the Tour De France but I hard someone say the Tour is like having a casual drink in a lemonade bar compared to this!

“It’s the first time its been done by a team of cancer survivors, I think our average age is about 50 so I don’t know if we stand much chance of winning but we are intending to treat it as a race.”

The ultramarathon will see them bike between southern California and Maryland. With no stops over the seven days, two riders will do 40-minute stints for six hours while the others will rest in a moving van.

Riders will climb 170,000ft as they head through the Rocky Mountains and Arizona desert.

To donate, log onto JustGiving.com and search for ‘cyclists fighting cancer’.