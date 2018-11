Calendar presenter Duncan Wood backs Pontefract hospice’s Light Up a Life appeal

ITV Calendar news presenter Duncan Wood is once again offering his support to The Prince of Wales Hospice Light up a Life appeal.

Light up a Life, which is backed by the Express, is one of the most popular appeals in the hospice calendar, with hundreds of people remembering their loved ones at Christmas by dedicating a light in their memory.

The appeal, which raised £23,000 last year, ends with a series of remembrance events throughout the Five Towns area.

Duncan said: “It’s always an honour to be asked to take part in the Light up a Life event at the hospice. It’s a particularly difficult time of year for many who have lost loved ones, myself included. It is very uplifting to come together at the Hospice and give thanks for those we have loved and lost.”

Light up a Life is open to everyone, not just those touched by hospice care.

You can celebrate the life of your loved one by dedicating a light this Christmas. Simply visit www.pwh.org.uk/light or call 01977 708868.

You will then receive a Light up a Life card bearing the name of your loved one. Your dedication will appear in the hospice Book of Lights which will be available to view at all of the Light up a Life services. Dedications will also appear in the Pontefract and Castleford Express and the Hemsworth and South Elmsall Express.

Your dedications

