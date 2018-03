Planning permission is being sought to open a cafe on the upper floors of a listed city-centre building.

The application has been submitted to Wakefield Council’s planning department to transform the first and second floor of 38 Westgate.

The ground floor, which was formerly the British Heart Foundation shop and is now a vaping shop, would continue as normal. The building is Grade II-listed but the applicant insists only minor alterations are required internally and would not harm its character.