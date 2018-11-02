Bus station pedestrian access closed

Pedestrian access to the rear of Pontefract bus station has been closed off as a safety measure, transport bosses have said.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), which runs the station, said it was trialling the move following concerns that people were walking behind reversing buses.

Speaking at a meeting with passenger representatives on Thursday, WYCA's Neale Wallace said that the results of the trial would be examined and the move could be made permanent at a later stage.

Mr Wallace said: "The back of Pontefract bus station has been shut, so it can't be accessed by pedestrians from the rear.

"We had some people walking behind buses in the area. We're trying to reduce the number of infringements.

"We're doing it on a trial basis and then we'll review it. If it's a permanent we'll put a gate on it."