Burglars ransack a community hall and steal equipment worth £3,000

Burglars ransacked a village hall and stole almost £3,000 worth of equipment.

The thieves broke into Hall Green Community Centre after prising open the fire door of the Painthorpe Lane building.

It happened during the early hours of Friday, January 19, and members of the Hall Green Community Association (pictured) have been busy clearing up and counting the cost.

Crigglestone parish councillor and trustee of the community association, Coun Cynthia Binns said: “We have got over the initial shock but we are just absolutely gutted. It was just the mess that they left.

“They ransacked the store room, managed to open all the cupboards and just took what they wanted.

“The building is insured by the parish council so that will cover the cost of repairing the doors and the community association will cover the cost of the contents, but the worst thing is that most of the equipment was bought through fundraising and grants. To think that someone has just come in and taken them is heartbreaking.”

Among the items taken was a projector worth more than £350, a Boccia set worth £300, a TV, an X-Box and other electrical items.

“Anything electrical we can think of has just gone, they really went through everything,” added Coun Binns.

Anyone with details about the break in is being asked to contact police and give the crime reference number 13180030447. Alternatively, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.