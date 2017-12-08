Beatles’ link to Wakefield circus pioneer

Wakefield’s links to a Beatles’ song have been revealed.

Victorian era circus owner Pablo Fanque is immortalised in the Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album track ‘Being For the Benefit of Mr Kite’.

Circus pioneer Pablo Fanque

It is less well known that Pablo Fanque’s Circus Royal was first established in Wood Street in 1841. Wakefield Historical Society president Pam Judkins said: “Members of the society have been researching many different aspects of the history of Wood Street for the ‘Heart of Wakefield’ project.

“During their work they have found several posters advertising this circus in the Local Studies Collections at Wakefield Library.”

And next week Pablo Fanque’s story will be dramatised in Wakefield by Deborah Sanderson, of Urban Angels Circus, and Joe Williams, of Heritage Corner from Leeds.

They have devised a short play, ‘Oh Susannah’, which will be performed at the historical society’s Christmas meeting at the Elizabethan Gallery on Brook Street on Wednesday, December 13 at 7.30pm.

Poster courtesy of Wakefield Library. Image by Brian Holding.

Tickets costs £5 on the door for non-members. But please email info@wakefieldhistoricalsociety.org.uk to ensure a seat.

Visit www.wakefieldhistoricalsociety.org.uk for more information.