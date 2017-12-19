Bailey and Oliver get their prize

This week’s pictures round up features a mix of a horse, a grebe and some mallards

The main picture shows Upton rider Oliver Peace, 25, and his horse Bailey getting a rosette from Bernard Atha for finishing third in the Intellectual Impairment Sport (INAS) World Para-Equestrian Championships for dressage.

The middle picture, by Marie Foster, is a close up of the head of a partly submerged great crested grebe at Fairburn Ings.

Our bottom picture, by David Pickergill, shows mallards framed by a fallen tree at Smawthorne Marsh.