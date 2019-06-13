Audi driver in Pontefract caught 'snorting white powder' with car keys

An Audi driver was arrested by police after CCTV footage caught him snorting a substance, thought to be cocaine.

The motorist was confronted by officers in a car park in Pontefract, after operatives looking at footage from cameras in the area flagged live images up to the police.

They showed him using his car keys to inhale a white powder.

The incident was revealed in a Wakefield Council report released ahead of a meeting next week.

Councillor Maureen Cummings, Cabinet member for neighbourhoods, who wrote the report, said: "The driver of a white Audi was arrested after CCTV operatives spotted him snorting a substance believed to be cocaine.

"Live images were sent to the police control room which clearly showed the driver snorting a white powder from his car keys.

"The driver had snorted three keys full of the substance before officers arrested him in a Pontefract car park."

Local Democracy Reporting Service