Audi driver fled scene after crash in Pontefract

A DRIVER abandoned an Audi in Pontefract after a crash with another Audi.

Police are appealing for information after the white Audi A2 was involved in collision with an Audi A20 on Front Street.

The driver of the Audi A2 made off from the scene, abandoning the vehicle which was later recovered by the police.

He was described as a white man who had tattoos on his left arm. He who was wearing a scruffy red T shirt and dark blue work trousers.

A search was conducted of the area by officers who are treating the matter as a fail to stop road traffic collision.

It happened at about 3.30pm on Friday May 18, but police only released details today. (June 5)

Anyone who saw what happened or who has any information about the driver who left the scene is asked to contact PC 2572 Jake Scruton at Wakefield Police on 101.