Arrests made after bikers caught out by 'invisible' spray

A pair of off-road bikers have been arrested after being caught out by an "invisible" spray.

The substance, dubbed SmartWater, is used by police on fast-moving offenders and on objects that may be stolen.

The police are cracking down on the practice.

It's been used to mark bottles and cans containing high volumes of alcohol as part of a crackdown on street drinking in the city since last year.

The liquid sticks on a surface and remains invisible to the naked eye until an ultraviolet light is shone on it.

Officers have also been using SmartWater to tag illegal off-road bikers, and the spray helped them recently trace a pair of offenders around the Hemsworth and South Elmsall area.

In a council report by Maureen Cummings, Cabinet member for communities, she said: "SmartWater is also being used to target off road bikers in the south east of the district.

"The police can spray perpetrators, the spray remains on clothing and skin unseen until an ultraviolet light is shone on it. This has led to a couple of arrests."

Coun Cummings said that the scheme would be extended further after its success in tackling anti-social behaviour linked to drinking.

Several off licences have taken action as a result of the scheme's findings, after high volume drinks were traced back to them, while another was punished after it was caught selling illegal cigarettes.

Coun Cummings added: "One premise immediately removed all the identified products from their shop.

"One premise had its licence revoked following a review of the licence before the licensing committee, a premise test purchased recovered 2,350 illicit cigarettes and two occasions was selling high volume alcohol.

"Other premises that were part of the scheme reduced their stock of high volume alcohol."

Local Democracy Reporting Service