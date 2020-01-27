Arrests made after Advent calendars allegedly stolen from Morrisons in Pontefract

Two arrests were made after boxes full of Advent calendars were allegedly stolen from a supermarket.

A male and a female were detained by police after two people were spotted on CCTV running away from Morrisons in Pontefract with bags full of items.

The alleged incident was captured on CCTV.

The incident took place on November 9 last year, but has only now come to light in a report by Wakefield councillor Maureen Cummings.

Coun Cummings said: "Police stopped and searched the suspects and found several boxes of stolen advent calendars.

"CCTV staff contacted Morrisons and after checking their stock they were able to confirm the items had been stolen.

"Police arrested the suspects and returned the stolen goods to the store."

Local Democracy Reporting Service