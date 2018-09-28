Arrests after motorbike stolen outside Pontefract Crematorium

Two people have been arrested after a motorbike was stolen from outside a crematorium.

The motorbike, a black Honda CBF, was believed to have been taken from outside Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, September 24 between 12.50pm and 1.30pm.

West Yorkshire Police tonight said: "Detectives have arrested two males, aged 17 and 21, on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle, vehicle interference, causing damage to a motor vehicle and public order offences.

"They remain in police custody."