Armed police search Wakefield properties in hunt for wanted man

Armed police have swooped on a number of properties in Wakefield as they hunt for a wanted man.

Residents in Pinderfields Road reported seeing as many as 15 armed police and dogs in the street at around 4.30am today.

Armed police have carried out searches in the Pindersfield Road area of Wakefield. Picture: Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police this morning executed a number of warrants around the Pinderfields Road area of Wakefield in connection with the search for a wanted man.

"The man, who is wanted on suspicion of firearms offences was not present, and officers are continuing to search for him."

The force did not release any further details about the man or the alleged offences.

