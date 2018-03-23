Are you eligible for council tax discounts or exemptions?

For thousands of people, the stress and strain of paying your monthly bills can be seriously worrying.

The month-to-month cycle of paying bills can be one of the most stressful aspects of adult life and can severely impact on mental and physical health.

But what if you could get a discount, or an exemption?

Many people haven’t checked to see if they are eligible for tax discounts or exemptions, which could help ease the strain.

Struggling to pay?

If you’re struggling to pay your council tax, contact the council straight away.

Council tax is a priority debt along with rent, mortgage, fuel bills, child maintenance and court fines. You need to prioritise the payment of council tax because serious action can be taken if you do not pay.

Don’t wait to get a reminder. If you ignore a reminder, you will be sent a court summons and you will then end up having to pay additional costs.

Arrangements can be made for you to pay weekly, fortnightly or monthly, and you may be able to extend your payments over a longer period.

Students

If you are a full-time student you might be able to get a council tax discount or exemption.

Single person

If you are the only person over the age of 18 living in a property you may be eligible for a discount of 25 percent.

You can only claim this discount at your main residence. You can’t claim a single person discount for a second home.

If someone has moved out temporarily, for example the person is working away and has left you as the sole resident, you won’t be able to claim the discount because the other person’s main residence hasn’t changed.

Disabled people

If someone living at your address is permanently disabled, you might be able to get a discount on your council tax.

One of the following must apply for a discount to be granted:

- the disabled person uses a wheelchair indoors

- the property has a second bathroom or kitchen for the use of the person with the disability

- a room in the property is used for a special purpose, for example, dialysis

Council tax support

1. Who is eligible

Council Tax Support is a council tax discount which reduces the amount of council tax you have to pay. The amount of discount you receive depends on your income. There is a maximum discount of 75 percent, unless you qualify as a member of a protected group.

You may be eligible for Council Tax Support if you:

- live in the UK

- pay council tax

- are on a low income

Other

Other council tax discounts or exemptions that you may be eligible for.

-Young people

- All occupants are under 18

- Apprentices

- Student nurses

- Youth training trainees

- Unpaid carers

- Care workers

- Care homes, hospitals or hostels

- Severe mental impairment

- In prison or otherwise detained

- Annexes

- UK armed forces accommodation

- Visiting forces accommodation

- Properties occupied by Diplomats

Tell us about a change

If your circumstances change and you no longer qualify for a discount you must let us know. You will need to provide us with:

- your council tax account number - your account number can be found on your bill

- your contact number

- the reason you need to cancel

- the date you want to cancel your discount or exemption from